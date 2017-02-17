Habitat: A house designed for privacy, views and partying
This 14 room colonial on Indian Field Road in Greenwich, Conn. is great place to entertain, and it also has an air of seclusion with its private beach access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC