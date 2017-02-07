Greenwich's new Byram Pool project on...

Greenwich's new Byram Pool project on target for 2018 opening

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Construction continues on the municipal pool at Byram Park in the Byram section of Greenwich. The project, which is a partnership of the town and the Junior League of Greenwich, is on track to be completed in time for the 2018 beach season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 hr Bob Is A Queen 504
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Sun Trump Plotza 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 08 at 11:37AM EST

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC