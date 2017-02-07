Greenwich's new Byram Pool project on target for 2018 opening
Construction continues on the municipal pool at Byram Park in the Byram section of Greenwich. The project, which is a partnership of the town and the Junior League of Greenwich, is on track to be completed in time for the 2018 beach season.
