Greenwich's Carmel Academy celebrates trees

Carmel Academy 6th grader Francesca Margolius, 12, learns how to make a beeswax candle as students celebrated the Jewish holiday of Tu B'Shvat at the school in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The English translation of "Tu B'Shvat" means "the birthday of the trees."

