Greenwich Youth Organizations Collect Hundreds Of Pounds Of Produce
Three Greenwich youth organizations donated pounds of healthy food and produce to Neighbor to Neighbor to help families in need. The food drive during the town's recent football season was a joint effort by Greenwich Junior United Way, Greenwich Youth Football League, and Greenwich Youth Cheerleading League.
