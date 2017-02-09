Greenwich United Way Welcomes New Members To Organizing Boards
Five new members were elected to the Greenwich United Way's Board of Directors at its annual meeting at Innis Arden Golf Club. Board Chair Karen Keegan passed a motion to elect Anne Franscioni, Diane Viton, Frank Carpenteri, Joui Hessel and Nancy Kail to the Board of Directors.
