Greenwich United Way Prepares To Make $1 Million In Grants
Greenwich United Way will donate more than $1 million this year to local organizations that best meet critical human service needs. At its annual meeting, United Way staff, board member and the volunteers of a Community Investment Process, which reviewed grant applications, finalized the process of allocating the agency's funding for the 2016 fiscal year.
