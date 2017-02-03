Greenwich United Way Prepares To Make...

Greenwich United Way Prepares To Make $1 Million In Grants

19 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Greenwich United Way will donate more than $1 million this year to local organizations that best meet critical human service needs. At its annual meeting, United Way staff, board member and the volunteers of a Community Investment Process, which reviewed grant applications, finalized the process of allocating the agency's funding for the 2016 fiscal year.

