Greenwich Symphony Orchestra: Canadian violinist takes on
The award-winning Canadian violinist Christina Bouey will join the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra for two concerts, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26. She performs Jean SibeliusA' violin concerto. The award-winning Canadian violinist Christina Bouey will join the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra for two concerts, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26. She performs Jean SibeliusA' violin concerto.
