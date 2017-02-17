Greenwich Symphony Orchestra: Canadian violinist takes on

The award-winning Canadian violinist Christina Bouey will join the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra for two concerts, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26. She performs Jean SibeliusA' violin concerto. The award-winning Canadian violinist Christina Bouey will join the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra for two concerts, Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26. She performs Jean SibeliusA' violin concerto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.