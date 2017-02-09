Greenwich St. Patrick's Day Parade sets date, names grand...
Under the cover of heavy snow and blustery winds, a sure sign of spring and much "greener" weather emerged on Thursday with the official announcement of the grand marshal for the annual Greenwich St. Patrick's Day Parade. Town resident Cathy Lavaty will be the grand marshal of the 43rd parade, which is sponsored by the Greenwich Hibernian Association .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A West Side story (May '09)
|4 hr
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC