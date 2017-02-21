Greenwich resident and hedge fund manager Thomas Yee, photograph on...
Greenwich resident and hedge fund manager Thomas Yee, photograph on Feb. 10, 2017, has plunged ahead into impact investing, a way of investing in things that are good for the environment. His new fund just returned from China on its latest venture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan '17
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC