Greenwich Police promote 2

Promotion ceremony for Sergeant John Slusarz, pictured here at left, being sworn in to the rank of lieutenant by Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. less Promotion ceremony for Sergeant John Slusarz, pictured here at left, being sworn in to the rank of lieutenant by Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex in Greenwich, Conn., ... more Promotion ceremony for Detective Ted Latiak, pictured here at left, bearing sworn in to the rank of sergeant by Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei at the Greenwich Public Safety Complex in Greenwich; Conn.; Tuesday; Feb. 28; 2017.

