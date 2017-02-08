Greenwich parents watch "Screenagers"...

Greenwich parents watch "Screenagers" about limits on...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Tali Orad, founder & CEO of Screen, a software and hardware connectivty management solution for families, spoke during the Greenwich Alliance for Education sponsored screening and panel discussion of the documentary film "Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age," at Greenwich High School, Conn., Tuesday night, Feb. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 15 hr Bob Is A Queen 504
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 08 at 11:45PM EST

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC