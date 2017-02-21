Greenwich man stole snowblower: cops

Greenwich man stole snowblower: cops

Robert Eberheim , 27, of Bible Street, Greenwich, was charged with third-degree larceny, a felony, in connection with the theft of the snow blower last month. Also charged were Marquise Burick , 20, of Armstrong Court, Greenwich, and Rocco D'Arinzo, 19, of Long Ridge Road.

