Greenwich Library to host film, discussion of Syrian civil war

The fate of refugees from civil war-torn Syria will be the focus of a film screening and panel discussion at Greenwich Library Saturday. "Our Last Stand," which explores Christian communities in Syria and Iraq, begins at 5:30 p.m. A panel discussion featuring the filmmakers and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes will follow the screening, ending with a 7:30 p.m. cocktail reception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.