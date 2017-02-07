Greenwich builder named best in Fairfield County
Michael and Anthony DeRosa co-owners of Greenwich-based DeRosa Builders who were named 2016 top builders in Fairfield County at the annual Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Fairfield County and Building Hope Foundation Gala. less Michael and Anthony DeRosa co-owners of Greenwich-based DeRosa Builders who were named 2016 top builders in Fairfield County at the annual Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Fairfield County and Building ... more This Riverside home custom built by Greenwich-based DeRosa Builders won the 2016 Home Building Industry Award for Outstanding Fairfield County Custom Home 4,000 to 5,000 square feet.
