Greenwich BET Budget Committee Chairman Jim Lash.

The Board of Estimate and Taxation 's Budget Committee bumped up the proposed municipal budget for 2017-18 Thursday before signing off on it, setting aside money for soil remediation and teacher pension costs. It also increased the amount to be spent on a townwide study of the Fire Department , and further reduced funding to the tax collector's office, the latest salvo in an ongoing battle with that department.

