Greenwich bank robbery suspect apprehended in Florida
Police say the robber who held up the Patriot National Bank on Jan. 25 with a handgun has apprehended. Greenwich police say the robber, who fled from police and eluded capture in a residential neighborhood of Port Chester, N.Y., is now in custody in Florida, where he was was picked up on unrelated charges.
