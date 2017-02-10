Gov. Dannel P. Malloy

15 hrs ago

For Greenwich, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's recent budget proposal could spell a future of difficult decisions and higher taxes. Greenwich taxpayers could face an additional net burden of $6.6 million in fiscal year 2017-18 under the proposal that Malloy outlined in his budget address to the state House and Senate Wednesday.

