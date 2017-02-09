Funeral services set for pedestrian k...

Funeral services set for pedestrian killed Monday in Greenwich

Jan "John" Hytros was a pedestrian struck and killed on East Putnam Avenue at Western Junior Highway Monday evening in a case police are still investigating. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

