Funeral services set for pedestrian killed Monday in Greenwich
Jan "John" Hytros was a pedestrian struck and killed on East Putnam Avenue at Western Junior Highway Monday evening in a case police are still investigating. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
