Enough To Plow: 3 To 8 Inches Of Snow Likely As Storm Heads For Greenwich
The wild week of weather across Fairfield County is just getting started. The freezing rain that continues to fall on Tuesday will be followed by a warm and cloudy Wednesday, before temperatures plunge by evening and snow begins to fall.
