Cops: Man caught with heroin, cocaine, pills in Stamford

A Greenwich man who hid behind a parked car after seeing a police cruiser Tuesday night was caught with heroin, cocaine, cash and dozens of prescription pills, authorities said. Officers from the Stamford Police Department 's Narcotics and Organized Crime Squad were on routine patrol about 9 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue when they noticed suspicious activity in the parking lot of Toyota, 909 E. Main St., which was already closed.

