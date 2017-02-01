Commission approves study for I-95 widening in SW CT
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said that one additional lane in each direction along I-95 in southwestern Connecticut would help alleviate traffic congestion, while the state continues to promote bus and train travel. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said that one additional lane in each direction along I-95 in southwestern Connecticut would help alleviate traffic congestion, while the state continues to promote bus and train travel.
