Clean-up time for Alina Leonova of Greenwich, daughter Veronica, 2, and Max, 15 months, at the Open Art Studio for Kids at Grace Farms, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in New Canaan, Conn. Clean-up time for Alina Leonova of Greenwich, daughter Veronica, 2, and Max, 15 months, at the Open Art Studio for Kids at Grace Farms, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in New Canaan, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.