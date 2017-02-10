Budget Day: Malloy plans to shift tax...

Budget Day: Malloy plans to shift tax burden to towns, cities

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's two-year budget would shift nearly a billion dollars of Connecticut's fiscal problems to the 169 towns and cities, while rearranging the state's system for funding public schools to provide more resources for troubled inner-city school systems. The $40.6- billion biennial budget proposal would hike tobacco taxes equal to New York State, reduce the amount of tax credits awarded to low-income residents under the Earned Income Tax Credit and cut current spending by $1.36 billion in the first year.

