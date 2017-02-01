Bank Veteran Richard Muskus, Jr. Rises to President of Patriot Bank
Richard Muskus, Jr. has been appointed President of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. as well as its wholly-owned subsidiary, Patriot Bank, N.A. . In his new role, Mr. Muskus will report to Mr. Michael Carrazza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.
