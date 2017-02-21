Award-Winning Greenwich Architect Launches YouTube Series On Green Homes
Douglas VanderHorn, an award-winning Greenwich architect, has produced a new YouTube channel to illustrate how some of New England's greatest homes are embracing green technologies and sustainable materials. VanderHorn is noted for combining contemporary innovations with traditional styles.
