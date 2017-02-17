After record warmth, cooler today
No snow is in the forecast for the upcoming week and there will be days when the temperature will be in the 50s and maybe in the 60s. Sunday's high temperature was 65 in New York City's Central Park, 63 in Bridgeport, 62 in Greenwich, 61 in Danbury and 59 in Oxford.
