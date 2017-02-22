Acg CT Annual Investment Banking Expo to Take Place on March 3, 2017

The Connecticut Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth , a prominent networking organization for middle-market dealmakers, will hold its annual Investment Banking Expo on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by one-on-one meetings until 10:30 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 East Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich. are expected to attend this annual event.

