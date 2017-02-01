A Jenifer Lane home in Greenwich, Conn. that was purchased in 2016,...
A Jenifer Lane home in Greenwich, Conn. that was purchased in 2016, with the town's sales down 5 percent due to luxury homes sitting on the market for prolonged periods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Wed
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Wed
|Sam
|2
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC