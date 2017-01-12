Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr., four young people took to the pulpit and commemorated the civil-rights leader through oratory and the power of persuasion. The occasion was the First Baptist Church 's annual oratory contest to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
