Wintry Mix, Then Warmer Temperatures Headed For Greenwich
A new round of winter weather is expected to hit Fairfield County on Tuesday night, but it won't be as nasty as last weekend's snow. Increasing clouds Tuesday afternoon will lead to rain, snow and sleet in the evening before changing to all rain after 2 a.m. Temperatures are expected to rise and wind gusts could exceed 30 mph.
