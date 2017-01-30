Winter weather returns with cold temp...

Winter weather returns with cold temps, chance of snow

Monday morning there's just a chance of some flurries Monday as a weak low pressure off of the Delmarva Peninsula continues to track away from the coast. The National Weather Service says our evening temperatures throughout most of the week will fall into the teens and 20s.

