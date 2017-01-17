Whole Foods zeroes in on top food trends
Some of the 10 major food trends of 2017, as compiled by Whole Foods researchers, are grain-free pasta made from quinoa, lentils and chickpeas, and sushi condiments like mirin and ponzu moving from restaurant menus to mainstream American pantries. less Some of the 10 major food trends of 2017, as compiled by Whole Foods researchers, are grain-free pasta made from quinoa, lentils and chickpeas, and sushi condiments like mirin and ponzu moving from restaurant ... more Part-time vegans, "coconut everything" and new ways of approaching pasta are just three of the major food trends for the coming year cited in a recently released report by Whole Foods.
