Whole Foods zeroes in on top food trends

Some of the 10 major food trends of 2017, as compiled by Whole Foods researchers, are grain-free pasta made from quinoa, lentils and chickpeas, and sushi condiments like mirin and ponzu moving from restaurant menus to mainstream American pantries. Part-time vegans, "coconut everything" and new ways of approaching pasta are just three of the major food trends for the coming year cited in a recently released report by Whole Foods.

