Whitby 5th grader to play at Carnegie Hall
Whitby School 5th grade student Peter Liu, 10, plays the piano at the school in Greenwich, Conn., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Liu has been making a name for himself as a pianist, winning international awards.
