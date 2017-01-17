Western's "STEMinar" pilot brings interdisciplinary...
Western Middle School teachers Tyler Mecozzi, left, and Michele Giorlando DeRosa, hold passports for the opening night for the Climate Change Museum produced by the 7th Grade STEMinar class at Western Middle School in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Mecozzi, a science teacher at the school and Giorlando DeRosa, an English teacher at the school, were the faculty advisors for the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|29 min
|thegenuinephyllis
|8
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC