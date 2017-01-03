Wells Fargo Employees Choose Greenwich's Kids In Crisis For $10K Grant
Kids in Crisis of Greenwich was awarded a $10,000 grant by Wells Fargo to support the organization's mission is to protect infants, children, and teens from abuse and family crisis. Kids in Crisis is Connecticut's only free, round-the-clock agency providing emergency shelter, crisis counseling and community educational programs for children of all ages and families dealing with a wide range of crises - domestic violence, mental health and family problems, substance abuse, economic difficulties and more.
