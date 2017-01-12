Von Keyserling, RTM member, arrested on criminal charge

Christopher Von Keyserling of Greenwich smiles while attending the Veteran's Day Memorial service at the Cos Cob War Memorial on Strickland Road in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich, Conn., Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2015. less Christopher Von Keyserling of Greenwich smiles while attending the Veteran's Day Memorial service at the Cos Cob War Memorial on Strickland Road in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich, Conn., Saturday morning, ... more District 8 Chairman Christopher von Keyserling speaks during the Representative Town Meeting at Central Middle School in Greenwich, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.