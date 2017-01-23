Veterans offered free flights to visit DC war memorials

World War II U.S. Army Veteran Fred Intrieri, 92, with his daughter, Josephine Colangelo, at Intrieri's home in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Intrieri was recently part of a group of veterans to take an "Honor Flight," an all-expense-paid vacation to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial and other sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.