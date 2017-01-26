The Pioneering Life of Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore , who could turn the world on with her smile, died on Wednesday in Greenwich, Connecticut at the age of 80. Her family said she died from cardiac arrest after contracting pneumonia. Moore started her career at the age of 17, appearing in commercials and small parts on television shows, and appearing as the wife of Dick Van Dyke on his show by the same name.
