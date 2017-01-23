The Greenwich Chorale Society were on of many performers, and sang Christmas favorites.
Tatyana Genest, center, sings with fellow graduates and member WHS Chorale a music interlude "I know where I've been" from the musical Hairspray, during the Westhill High School commencement ceremony in Stamford, on Thursday, June 18, 2015. less Tatyana Genest, center, sings with fellow graduates and member WHS Chorale a music interlude "I know where I've been" from the musical Hairspray, during the Westhill High School commencement ceremony in ... more The Stamford Chorale presents "Mid-Winter Melodies" at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stamford, CT on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC