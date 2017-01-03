Sunday Evening Accident Closes Merritt Lane In Greenwich
One lane closed on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway Sunday night in Greenwich after a car crashed through the center median. No further information on the crash was reported by the Greenwich Fire Department, which responded to the accident.
