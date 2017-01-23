Stolen rental spotted in Greenwich: cops
A Kia Optima taken from an Avis rental agency in another state in July of 2015 turned up in Greenwich recently - a year and a half after it was supposed to have been returned. Two residents of Queens, N.Y., are now facing larceny charges for allegedly taking the Kia and never bringing it back.
