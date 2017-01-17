St. Lawrence Society celebrates Trump's inauguration
Anthony DeVita, left, pats a President Donald Trump cut-out figure on the shoulder as Mark Longo holds it up during the President Trump Inauguration party at the St. Lawrence Club in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich, Conn., Friday night, Jan. 20, 2017. Both men are Greenwich residents and Longo is a vice president at the club.
