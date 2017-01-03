Sofia Black-D'Elia is the best thing ...

Sofia Black-D'Elia is the best thing about new TV series The Mick

Well as the famous song goes, another year is over and a new one has begun and, while most people talk about the changes they hope to make to their life over the course of 2017, we are more interested in the changes that are going to take place in the TV schedule, with a number of new television shows coming our way over the course of the year, The latest new television series to hit the small screen is the new comedy series The Mick , which has now aired its reviews all over the internet. While some of these reviews have been very positive, suggesting that this could become a big hit with a few minor tweaks, there are others which have slated it, insisting that it will be over as quickly as it has begun.

