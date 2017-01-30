Snow Creeps Into Tuesday's Forecast F...

Snow Creeps Into Tuesday's Forecast For Greenwich

2 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Weather experts predict Fairfield County will see its next snow on Tuesday, which could create slippery conditions for drivers and school bus drivers in the afternoon commute home. The National Weather Service forecast reported periods of snow are likely Tuesday after 8 a.m. Accumulation could reach about an inch.

