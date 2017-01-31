Senate Committee Approves Greenwich's Linda McMahon For SBA
Greenwich resident Linda McMahon's nomination to lead the Small Business Administration was approved by the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Tuesday, and will go to the full Senate for consideration. McMahon is the co-founder of the Stamford-based WWE and former Republican candidate for Senate.
