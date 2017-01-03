Save On Home Energy, Help Eversource Plant Trees In Greenwich
Local residents will get help saving energy and money while supporting the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, through a collaboration between the Town of Greenwich and Eversource. Now through June 30, a $25 donation will be made to the Conservancy for every homeowner or renter that participates in Energize Connecticut's Home Energy Solutions program, according to the utility company.
