Retired Police Officer Joins The Team At Boys & Girls Club Of Greenwich
The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich has hired retired Greenwich Police Officer Detective Steve Hickey to serve as its first-ever Head of Safety. The club has taken steps to ensure the continued safety of the more than 325 members who attend club activities each day.
