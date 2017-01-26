Reinsurer PartnerRe plans move of Greenwich offices to Stamford
International reinsurer PartnerRe is preparing to move into a 56,700 square feet space at 200 First Stamford Place office complex, shown in this photo taken on Jan. 26, 2017 in Stamford.
