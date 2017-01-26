Reinsurer PartnerRe plans move of Greenwich offices to Stamford

International reinsurer PartnerRe is preparing to move into a 56,700 square feet space at 200 First Stamford Place office complex, shown in this photo taken on Jan. 26, 2017 in Stamford. International reinsurer PartnerRe is preparing to move into a 56,700 square feet space at 200 First Stamford Place office complex, shown in this photo taken on Jan. 26, 2017 in Stamford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.