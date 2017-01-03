Police Chief Heavey To Speak To Retired Men's Association Of Greenwich

A military veteran with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience is to appear at the First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday to speak about various aspects of police work, including emergency response to terrorism. Greenwich Police Chief James Heavey is expected to discuss the "larger range of actions" now taken by local police officers as they respond "in today's turbulent world," according to a statement from the Retired Men's Association of Greenwich, Inc., which is sponsoring the event.

