Police Chief Heavey To Speak To Retired Men's Association Of Greenwich
A military veteran with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience is to appear at the First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday to speak about various aspects of police work, including emergency response to terrorism. Greenwich Police Chief James Heavey is expected to discuss the "larger range of actions" now taken by local police officers as they respond "in today's turbulent world," according to a statement from the Retired Men's Association of Greenwich, Inc., which is sponsoring the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Sat
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC