Police Arrest Greenwich RTM Member At Gunpoint, Find Porn Of Girls Under 7

Two Greenwich police officers pointed their rifles at Christopher N. Sandys as he tried to run down a hallway of his home after the officers had burst into his residence with a search warrant looking for child pornography, according to the search warrant. Sandys then complied with requests from the officers to stop and lie down on the floor of his LeGrande Avenue residence Thursday morning, the warrant said.

